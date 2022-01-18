Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

18th Jan, 2022. 03:44 pm

Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza. Image: Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and Central Punjab Secretary General Syed Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday said that those talking about the presidential form of government cannot be Pakistan’s well-wishers.

He said that the failure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is the failure of the selected, and selectors, not the failure of democracy.

“Those who talk about the enforcement of emergency live in the paradise of fools,” the PPP official said while adding that his party has made sacrifices to strengthen democracy and will always protect it.

“The PPP will stand as a leaden wall against any anti-democratic move,” Murtaza vowed.

Read more: PPP announces to start Kissan March on January 21

He added that the survival of the people and Pakistan lies in the Constitution of Pakistan and parliamentary democracy.

On Monday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had rebuffed the talks of the presidential system in the country.

He had maintained that the democratic system is in place in Pakistan and that Pandora’s box regarding the presidential system should not be opened.

Read more: PPP doesn’t believe in deals but the power of people: Bilawal Bhutto

The governor had said that it was the responsibility of all political and religious parties to play their role in strengthening the rule of law and democracy in Pakistan.

