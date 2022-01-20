Three killed, several injured in Lahore blast

At least three people were killed while several others were injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area on Thursday.

The casualties have been shifted to the Mayo Hospital while five of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) said they are providing the best medical facilities to the casualties.

Rescue 1122 has rushed to the site.