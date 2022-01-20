Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 03:05 pm

Three killed, several injured in Lahore blast

At least three people were killed while several others were injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area on Thursday.

The casualties have been shifted to the Mayo Hospital while five of them are reported to be in critical condition.

A blast in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar has resulted in over a dozen casualties and at least one dead.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) said they are providing the best medical facilities to the casualties.

Rescue 1122 has rushed to the site.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the Anarkali blast and summoned a report from the Punjab Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

He has directed concerned authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, IG has also summoned a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) while Operations DIG has reached the blast site on his orders.

Speaking to the media, the IG said the blast was being investigated from different aspects.

According to the reports, the teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have also reached the incident site.

The blast was so intense that window panes of nearby buildings shattered while numerous parked motorcycles also caught fire, Bol News reported.

Condemning the blast PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives.

He said innocent people lost their lives in the tragedy and prayed for the departed souls and bereaved families.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. 

