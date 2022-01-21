Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 03:19 pm

Throwback: Times when Aiman & Muneeb made turn heads with their all-in-love pictures

Actress Aiman Khan has been one of the most beloved celebrities in town and the fans can’t stop swooning over her eye-catchy photos.

Read more: Aiman Khan or Sajal Aly, who looks best in a pink outfit

The actress tied the knot with Muneeb Butt and their wedding remained the talk of the town for many months.

The couple is now the buzz of the industry and their pictures often leave fans spellbound.

Let’s have a look at the times when the couple turned heads with their stylish and all in love photos:

The couple looked adorable relishing their vacation together.

Caught on camera, throwing some major couple goals.

Aiman and Muneeb looked perfectly made for each other on Minal’s wedding.

Aiman’s birthday pictures were too eye-catchy and left the fans in awe.

