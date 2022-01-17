Throwback when Katrina Kaif sizzled in ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Katrina Kaif uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” via YouTube on Sunday, after the “Sooryavanshi” song surpassed 20 million views.

Gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif, who is reportedly getting married to beau Vicky Kaushal in December, has won the hearts of the fans after her latest sensuous song Tip Tip Barsa Pani became the most-watched video globally in the past 24 hours.

In the song, Katrina Kaif recreates the dance steps of Raveena Tandon from the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Sooryavanshi.

Sharing the post the actress wrote, “It sure was rainy. Voice of my love Farah Khan.”

Commenting on the video, Farah wrote, You were sooooooo good in this baby.”

The song is a remake of the legendary ballad “Mohra,” which was released in 1994 and starred Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.