Tibet beefs up investment during 14th five-year plan

LHASA: Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region plans to invest 601.5 billion yuan (around $94.3 billion) during its 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021/25), according to local authorities.

The number sees a growth rate of 58 per cent, compared with that of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016/20), the fifth session of the 11th People’s Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region said.

The region plans to beef up investment in infrastructure, ecological protection, grassroots governance, and people’s livelihood to achieve high quality regional development during the 2021/25 period.

From 1952 to 2020, the total investment in fixed assets in Tibet reached 1.79 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth of 21.6 per cent.