Today Show’s co-hosts respond to Family Guy calling them ‘Nonsense People’; Watch Video

The co-hosts of the Today show’s third hour are all geared up to reply about their recent shoutout on Family Guy, which exactly was not a compliment.

The incident took the attention of co-host was when Family Guy‘s Jan. 9 episode, during which Peter gifts Lois a Peleton-esque exercise bike for Valentine’s Day. “I thought you’d like it,” Peter says. “I saw it on the Today show.” Lois replies, “Second hour with Hoda and Savannah, or third hour with the nonsense people?” When Peter confirms it was the second hour, Lois is immediately sold.



“This is, like, the highlight of my career,” Dreyer said after playing the clip on Friday’s broadcast. Of course, you could barely even hear her over Al Roker’s ecstatic chants of “We made Family Guy! We made Family Guy!”

Craig Melvin asked for clarification: “We’re the nonsense people?” (He hadn’t seen the clip.)

“It’s your fault,” Sheinelle Jones said, pointing to Roker, he simply replied, “Thank you. I wear it. I’m very happy. We’re the nonsense people.”

Melvin then raised the a point that stated “at least Peter and Lois are watching, “We’ll be right back. More nonsense after this.”