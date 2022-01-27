Top 11 local players to keep an eye on in this PSL 2022

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning off today, the event promises to be action-packed, with some of the game’s best players onto the field.

Cricket fans are looking forward to seeing young stars who will rule the game for many years to come.

Check out the following national players who could make headlines during the seventh edition of the PSL:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan

Babar Azam, who just received the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year title for 2021, will be the focus of attention as he is also the captain of the Karachi Kings.

Apart from the captaincy, Babar will be his team’s key batter this season, and his performance will be crucial. With 554 runs, the star batter finished as the PSL 2021’s highest run-scorer. Apart from Babar, the aggressive opening batter Sharjeel Khan will be a man to keep an eye on, owing to his combative batting abilities, which he demonstrated in the previous edition by notching a century.

Both can be the most lethal opening combo, with Babar holding one end with his elegant batting and Sharjeel dazzling the spectators with his power-hitting ability at the other.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year Award in 2021, would certainly be under pressure this year to outperform others, as he has also been named captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

In terms of batting, Fakhar Zaman will be the backbone of the Qalandars’ lineup. As an experienced and aggressive batter, Qalandars fans will anticipate Fakhar to strike crucial boundaries for their team in crucial situations. Both will be expected to shine for Qalandars in vital moments and lead them to their first PSL victory.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dahani

Last year, Mohammad Rizwan, who recently won the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year Award, guided Sultans to their first PSL triumph. He will not only be under pressure to defend the Cup, but he will also be his team’s go-to batsman and wicketkeeper.

Multan Sultans would expect Rizwan to continue his outstanding form in the competition after being the best scorer in the shortest format in 2021.

Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani, who hails from the little village of Larkana, wowed cricket fans with some outstanding performances during the last PSL season, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps and performing for his team at critical junctures.

Rizwan and Dahani will both be expected to contribute in different capacities if Multan is to defend their PSL championship.

Islamabad United: Asif Ali and Azam Khan

United has several talented players in their roster, including captain Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, but hard-hitter Asif Ali will be the one to watch in PSL 2022. The right-handed hitter gained news for his two game-winning cameos in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Asif was chastised for just playing in the leagues, but he hushed his detractors by leading Pakistan to victory against New Zealand and Afghanistan with amazing sixes, and a lot will depend on him to play some vital innings for United in this PSL as well.

Azam Khan, who will be playing for United after leaving Quetta, is another guy to keep an eye on because of his tremendous power-hitting ability. He has been chastised for playing in the shadow of his father, Quetta’s coach, Moin Khan, but by playing for a different team this year, Azam can draw notice if he demonstrates his true talent in this year’s PSL.

Quetta Gladiators: Shahid Afridi and Naseem Shah

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is playing his final PSL season, will be the centre of attention, with supporters expecting him to make the farewell edition unforgettable.

Pacer Naseem Shah rose to popularity at the age of 16 with the ability to bowl at a good pace and also became the youngest bowler in Test cricket to take a hat-trick. Pacer Naseem Shah rose to prominence at the age of 16 after demonstrating the ability to bowl at a good pace and became the youngest bowler in Test cricket to take a hat-trick.

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali

Haider rose to prominence during the PSL 2020 where he showed glimpses of his sparkling talent as a young lad by playing some wonderful innings.

He began his international career with a bang, scoring fifty-four (54) against England at Old Trafford in the 2020 T20 series, but his form dipped. However, as a grown player, Haider now has the opportunity to demonstrate his full worth, as Zalmi will rely heavily on him to perform for them in critical situations as a talented middle-order batter.