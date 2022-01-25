Tourists stranded in Murree once again amid heavy snowfall

Tourists are once again encountering difficulty following the snowfall in Murree, as they have been stranded due to a traffic jam on Thanda Jungle route,

Highway personnel are hard at work reinstating traffic. According to rescue officials, the route has become impassable owing to increased slickness. Murree is linked to Bhurban and Azad Kashmir through the Thanda Jungle road.

Rescue workers are also busily clearing traffic and transporting tourists to safer locations, according to officials. Rescue professionals are continuing to provide their best reaction under the most challenging of circumstances, and teams from the relevant locations are being dispatched for rescue operations as soon as possible.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Wasim Riaz, there is a temporary prohibition on accessing Galyat from Kaldana, and tourist cars will not be permitted to enter Murree between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.

He went on to say that 590 tourist vehicles came into Murree and 367 left the hill station.

Riaz stated that there are currently 692 tourist vehicles in Murree, with two trucks and cranes assisting the vehicles.

Murre Incident

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan after 15 to 20 years, such a large number of tourists went towards Murree which created a crisis that the government had to block the traffic going to the tourist spot.”

Murree, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, has long been popular for day trips from the capital.

Rashid was in Murree to supervise relief and evacuation activities in which the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were also participating. Besides five platoons of the Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers had also been called in to assist them, the minister said.