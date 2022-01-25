Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:30 pm

Transparency International declares PM Imran corrupt, claims Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Image: Screengrab from TV

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PMLN Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the latest report of Transparency International has shown that Imran Khan, who was declared Sadiq & Ameen after a Supreme Court suo motu, is actually the most corrupt Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry,  Abbasi said Pakistan slipped from 117th to 140th number under the PTI rule which was an unprecedented plummet of 23  points on corruption. Over just the past year, the country fell 16 points from 124 to 140 which was another record drop of 16 points in 12 months. This, he said, shows the unimaginable corruption in this Imran government.

Abbasi pointed out that according to the report 80 percent of this corruption was in federal government, KPK government and Punjab government, all three of which were under PTI rule. In addition to this,  Pakistan was ranked152nd in a list of 180 nations regarding corruption in government spending and government development projects. This means that only 28 countries of the world are more corrupt than Imran-ruled Pakistan.

He said under the Premiership of Nawaz Sharif the country completed projects worth over a trillion,  and yet managed to bring down corruption from 127 to 117. But under Imran who did not install a single power plant, or any other development projects, the Pakistan dropped down as low as 152nd number. This he said, proved that Nawaz Sharif was the most honest and transparent Prime Minister because he boosted development and reduced corruption at the same time. This, he said, was not a claim of PMLN but an international evaluation.

He said the entire sham of accountability created by this government was exposed first by the Court’s of Pakistan who categorically said that it was an instrument of political engineering and now the same had been confirmed by the Transparency International. This report clearly pointed out that the current state of rampant corruption in Pakistan was majorly because of the PTI government and the manner in which they ruled. There is no secret that if you’d want to find the culprits of corruption I’m sugar, wheat, flour, medicines,  LNG and all others, you need not look beyond Imran’s cabinet.

The former Prime Minister said Imran Khan hushed up the foriegn funding case report by Election Commission in Pakistan but the international organizations took note of how Imran creatd companies abroad, kept 23 accounts secret and has no answer for tens millions. He said the unbearable inflation crushing the people of Pakistan was a direct result of this mega corruption by Imran Khan and his mafias.

Talking about Shahzad Akbar, he said no one really knows if he was fired or did he resign. But he must declare his former assets, and his current assets so that it could be tracked how much assets did the head of the Asset Recovery Unit male from this stint.

