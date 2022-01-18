Treasury bench member points out incomplete quorum in NA

ISLAMABAD: In a rare sort of happening a member the National Assembly belonging to the ally party of the government to mark his protest pointed out quorum which when counted was found incomplete and the session was adjourned to meet again on Wednesday at 4pm.

The government has been facing quorum related issues in the proceedings of the House after passing of highly debated bills including Supplementary Finance Bill and the bill pertaining to State Bank of Pakistan.

During the proceedings of the House on Tuesday, Osama Qadri of MQM-Pakistan pointed out the quorum was incomplete when the chair ordered the count.

The MNA Qadri was of the view that the members of his party are not being allowed to highlight issues of Karachi in the House. He said to mark protest in this connection he is pointing out the quorum. Generally these are the members of the opposition benches who point out quorum but on Tuesday an ally party of the government also pointed it out.

The federal minister, Murad Saeed talked about appointment of members in the standing committees who got conflict of interest.

He said there is need to do legislation and no MNA should be made member of the standing committee where he/she got conflict of interest. He said the NAB affected persons become member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Responding to it Shazia Marri said that no minister should be given the portfolio of the ministry who got conflict of interest matter with regard to that ministry. She said the crisis of petroleum and sugar was the result of the conflict of interest of the ministers.

Meanwhile a number of private members bill were introduced in the House and the government supported these bills which were moved by the members of the opposition.

A bill titled as ‘The constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022,’ moved by Khurram Dastgir Khan of PML-N seeks rights of women in inheritance in Pakistan. It was also introduced in the House after the government supported it.