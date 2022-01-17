Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 10:52 am

Tsunami warnings from Tonga volcano eruption canceled in Australia

SYDNEY – Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) canceled all tsunami warnings for Australia on Sunday evening, which were previously issued due to a volcano eruption in Tonga.

The warnings, issued for several states along eastern coastal lines of Australia and some offshore islands after the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai erupted on Saturday, were downgraded to marine threat warning for the state of New South Wales, Lord Howe Island and Norfolk Island.

While the tsunami warnings have been canceled, the BoM said there is still a ginormous high-level ash cloud associated with the volcano eruption, which is making for some “spectacular sunrises” in parts of the state of Queensland.

Local media outlet the Courier Mail said stunning sunrises were captured Monday morning right along Queensland’s coastline and were particularly vibrant in Cairns and Townsville. “Red, orange and purple painted the skies off the central and northern Queensland coast on Monday morning as light bounced off the matter,” read the report.

It’s expected the ash will spread west across the state and towards the Northern Territory.

