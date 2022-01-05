Turkey confirms 54,724 daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Jan, 2022. 12:43 pm
Turkey

Image: AP

ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday reported 54,724 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,652,394, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 137 to 82,932, while 26,561 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 382,888 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Read more: U.S. daily COVID-19 cases surpass record 1 mln amid Omicron surge

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.98 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.71 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 133.55 million doses including third booster jabs.  Enditem

 

