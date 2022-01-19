Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

19th Jan, 2022. 04:44 pm

Turkey says kills 7 YPG Kurdish militants in northern Syria

Turkey

ANKARA – Turkey’s security forces killed seven members of Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) after they attempted to infiltrate into Turkish military zone in northern Syria, the country’s defense ministry said Wednesday.

The seven YPG militants “opened harassment fire against the region and attempted to infiltrate, (and) were neutralized by our fire-support vehicles,” the ministry tweeted. Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply enemies killed, wounded, or captured in security operations.

Three Turkish soldiers were killed on Jan. 8 by an improvised explosive device planted on the borderline in Akcakale district of the southeastern Sanliurfa city on Turkey’s border with Syria, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

Turkey’s security forces killed at least 12 Kurdish fighters soon after the incident. “Our punitive operations continue,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Jan. 9.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019 and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria, in order to eliminate the YPG group along its border with the neighboring country. Turkey sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Turkish forces and the YPG members in the region often exchange fire on the Syrian border.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Read More

2 hours ago
Lao health authorities lifted restrictions on COVID-19

VIENTIANE - Lao health authorities have lifted restrictions on COVID-19 patients discharged...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra talks about her plunge to Hollywood in a recent Interview

Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World, is perhaps India's biggest name in...
2 hours ago
Japan declares quasi-emergency state for Tokyo, 12 other areas

TOKYO - Japan on Wednesday declared a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for...
2 hours ago
Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING - A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has...
2 hours ago
Hit show La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) gets a Korean remake

Netflix offers a large number of foreign shows available. However, the Spanish...
2 hours ago
East China province sees robust trade with B&R countries

JINAN - East China's Shandong Province saw robust growth in its foreign...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

17 seconds ago
Mohib Mirza pens down his emotions in an Instagram post

On the 13th of January, actor Mohib Mirza lost his father, Mohsin...
10 mins ago
Grammy Awards gets a new date and location

The Grammy Awards, which honor the best musical performances, is scheduled for...
Egyptian business
12 mins ago
Pakistan envoy meets Egyptian business leaders to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s envoy to Cairo, Sajid Bilal, met representatives of the Egyptian...
Babar Azam
15 mins ago
Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the XI players...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600