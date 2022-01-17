Twinkle Khanna, Akshay celebrate anniversary in the most hilarious way

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are among the most beloved couples of Bollywood and here is why fans are in love with them.

The cutest couple tied the knot 21 years back and are celebrating their anniversary today but what’s so special about this.

The most amazing and amusing thing is the anniversary banter shared by Twinkle to wish her husband that caught the eyes of her fans.

In the most hilarious way, Khanna took to her Instagram and revealed a bit of chat that took place between them.

The Badshah star wrote in the post:

“On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

Him: I would definitely talk to you.

Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?

Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter.”

