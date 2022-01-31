Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:56 pm

Two traffic constables gunned down in Hangu district

Karachi: Threat Alert Issued For Traffic Police

Two traffic police constables were killed when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on them in Doaba area of Tall tehsil in Hangu district.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Read more: Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Earlier, on 30 Jan, 2022, at least 17 people, including two traffic police personnel were injured in a hand grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

Police said that unknown motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at Subatpur Chowk and exploded leaving 17 people including two traffic police constables injured.

Security officials rushed to the site after the blast and shifted the injured to the District hospital. However, the condition of at least four injured are being stated to be serious.

We have shifted the seriously injured people to Larkana in view of their serious wounds,” a senior police officer said, adding that the target of the terrorists could be police personnel who were performing their duty.

Police have started an investigation. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read more: Policeman among 3 killed in Islamabad firing

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali have strongly condemned the grenade attack on the innocent people in Dera Allahyar town and termed it terrorism act just to create fear among the people.

However, they said that through such acts the terrorists could not achieve their nefarious designs and soon they would have brought to the justice. They said that the government would fulfill its responsibility of protecting the life and property of the people.

 

