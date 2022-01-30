Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 11:34 pm

Two traffic policemen among 17 injured in Jaffarabad hand grenade attack

Staff Reporter BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 11:34 pm

At least 17 people, including two traffic police personnel were injured in a hand grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district, on Sunday.

Police said that unknown motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at Subatpur Chowk and exploded leaving 17 people including two traffic police constables injured.

Security officials rushed to the site after the blast and shifted the injured to the District hospital. However, the condition of at least four injured are being stated to be serious.

Read more: Pakistan, Afghanistan to establish mechanism for enhancing facilities at border

“We have shifted the seriously injured people to Larkana in view of their serious wounds,” a senior police officer said, adding that the target of the terrorists could be police personnel who were performing their duty.

The injured who were admitted to the hospital were identified as Abdul Rasheed, Habibullah, Kando, Haider Ali, Mohsin Ali, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad Ali, Allah Dina, Wazir Khan, Muhammad Sarwar, Rehmat Ali, Munir Ali, Anwar Ali, Faryad Ali, Muhammad Saleem, Saleem Ahmed and Shaman Ali.

Police have started an investigation. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read more: Terrorist attacks in Pakistan saw 42% increase in 2021: Report

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali have strongly condemned the grenade attack on the innocent people in Dera Allahyar town and termed it terrorism act just to create fear among the people.

However, they said that through such acts the terrorists could not achieve their nefarious designs and soon they would have brought to the justice. They said that the government would fulfill its responsibility of protecting the life and property of the people.

