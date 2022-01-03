U.S. secretary of defense tests positive for COVID-19

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 10:16 am
U.S. secretary

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I tested positive this morning for COVID-19,” Austin said in a statement, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms and will be quarantined for the next five days.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

The secretary said he last met U.S. President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, 2021 and “tested negative that very morning.”

He has not been in the Pentagon since Thursday when he met briefly with a few members of his staff, during which they “were properly masked and socially distanced throughout,” the statement said. Austin, 68, said he has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

embedpost slug=[“/joe-biden-invites-pakistan-to-democracy-summit-alongside-110-countries/”]

Read More

11 mins ago
S. Korean president's approval rating falls slightly to 40.4 pct

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 0.7 percentage...
21 mins ago
Xi exchanges congratulations with Kazakh leaders on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages respectively...
9 hours ago
Kuwait swears in fourth govt in two years

Kuwait City: A new Kuwait government was sworn in on Wednesday, the oil-rich...
9 hours ago
Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

CAIRO: Egypt has "digitally unwrapped" the mummy of famed Pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing its...
9 hours ago
Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

A boycott of government institutions has left many hospitals without staff and...
9 hours ago
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz during his annual speech at the Shura Council, a top advisory body, in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz urged Iran to end its “negative...