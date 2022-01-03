U.S. secretary of defense tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I tested positive this morning for COVID-19,” Austin said in a statement, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms and will be quarantined for the next five days.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

The secretary said he last met U.S. President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, 2021 and “tested negative that very morning.”

He has not been in the Pentagon since Thursday when he met briefly with a few members of his staff, during which they “were properly masked and socially distanced throughout,” the statement said. Austin, 68, said he has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

