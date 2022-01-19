Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 11:01 am

UAE FM visits Pakistan Pavilion, condoles demise of Pakistani in Abu Dhabi attack

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates at Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai. Image: Press Release

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates visited Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

Read more: PM Imran Khan affirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE after recent attack

He was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood. His Highness Sheikh Al Nayhan conveyed condolences on the sad demise of a Pakistani national in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi on 17-01-2022.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan with Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood. Image: Press Release

He assured the Ambassador Mahmood of every possible support in the repatriation of the dead body of the deceased and treatment of the two Pakistanis injured.

The FM greatly appreciated the expression of support and solidarity from the government of Pakistan in the wake of heinous terrorist attacks. He praised Pakistan Expo Team for effectively displaying the potential of its country at Expo 2020.

Warmly welcoming His Highness, Ambassador Mahmood conveyed deepest condolences and expressed solidarity from the Government and the people of Pakistan with the leadership and people of the UAE. He strongly condemned the cowardly attack by the Houthis against civilians.

Image: Press Release

The ambassador thanked the government of UAE for its sympathy for the family of a Pakistani national who was the victim of the attack and support to the injured. He also conveyed gratitude to the UAE for extending fullest support to Pakistan Expo Team.

Read more: Yemen’s Houthi militia claims responsibility for missile attack on Saudi capital

The two expressed determination to further strengthen the fraternal ties existing between the two countries. Pakistan and UAE have supported each other throughout the history of their relationship.

Read More

5 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 19th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (19, Jan 2022)...
6 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 19th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 19th January 2022, Check updated...
6 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
7 hours ago
SAR TO PKR: Latest Saudi Riyal rates in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.830 and...
7 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today's AED TO PKR on, 19th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
13 hours ago
FIA asks PTA to prohibit all cryptocurrency sites

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to approach the Pakistan Telecommunication...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

India COVID-19
3 mins ago
India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 37,901,241

NEW DELHI- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,901,241 on Wednesday, including 282,970...
vietnam
11 mins ago
Vietnam confirms 1st Omicron variant infections in community

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The first three...
BOL NEWS BUSINESS
21 mins ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 19, 2022

Moody’s assigns B3 rating to Pakistan’s Sukuk offering KARACHI: Moody’s has assigned...
PM Imran affirms Pakistan's solidarity with UAE following recent attack
30 mins ago
PM Imran Khan affirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE after recent attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600