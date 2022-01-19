UAE FM visits Pakistan Pavilion, condoles demise of Pakistani in Abu Dhabi attack

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates at Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai. Image: Press Release

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates visited Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

Read more: PM Imran Khan affirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE after recent attack

He was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood. His Highness Sheikh Al Nayhan conveyed condolences on the sad demise of a Pakistani national in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi on 17-01-2022.

He assured the Ambassador Mahmood of every possible support in the repatriation of the dead body of the deceased and treatment of the two Pakistanis injured.

The FM greatly appreciated the expression of support and solidarity from the government of Pakistan in the wake of heinous terrorist attacks. He praised Pakistan Expo Team for effectively displaying the potential of its country at Expo 2020.

Warmly welcoming His Highness, Ambassador Mahmood conveyed deepest condolences and expressed solidarity from the Government and the people of Pakistan with the leadership and people of the UAE. He strongly condemned the cowardly attack by the Houthis against civilians.

The ambassador thanked the government of UAE for its sympathy for the family of a Pakistani national who was the victim of the attack and support to the injured. He also conveyed gratitude to the UAE for extending fullest support to Pakistan Expo Team.

Read more: Yemen’s Houthi militia claims responsibility for missile attack on Saudi capital

The two expressed determination to further strengthen the fraternal ties existing between the two countries. Pakistan and UAE have supported each other throughout the history of their relationship.