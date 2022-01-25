Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm

UN experts land in Peru to help clean up an oil spill

Xinhua Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm
UN experts land in Peru to help clean up an oil spill

Google

LIMA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A team of UN experts on environmental disasters arrived in Peru on Monday to assist the cleanup of the oil spill that occurred near capital Lima on Jan. 15 at a refinery operated by Spanish energy company Repsol.

“The team of United Nations specialists is already in Lima to evaluate and propose immediate steps to mitigate the environmental impact caused by the oil spill in Ventanilla,” a district in the port city of Callao, the Peruvian Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted.

The experts aim to carry out a rapid assessment of the socio-environmental impact of the oil spill and advise the authorities on the management and coordination of the response. They also hope to reduce the risk of similar disasters recurring in the country.

The UN support came in response to Peru’s request for international aid.

The crude oil spill, estimated to be of about 6,000 barrels, occurred at the La Pampilla refinery, affecting about 1.8 square km of coastline and 7.1 square km of sea, according to the Environmental Assessment and Control Agency under the Environment Ministry.

On Saturday, the Peruvian government declared a 90-day environmental emergency in the coastal area of Lima.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the disaster, which the company had reportedly minimized at first.

Repsol Peru’s President Jaime Fernandez-Cuesta told media on Sunday that there was initially a “misperception” about the amount of crude oil spilled into the sea, but containment efforts were begun “as soon as there was awareness of the magnitude of the event.”

 

Read More

15 hours ago
Pta Tax List 2022: PTA Mobile Tax Calculator of all Mobiles

PTA Mobile Tax Calculator : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) levies a...
15 hours ago
PTA Rate of Duty and Taxes on Mobile Phones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) levies a tax on all mobile phone...
16 hours ago
WhatsApp is testing two-step verification on desktop, chat wallpaper for voice calls

WhatsApp is said to be working on a few new features and...
16 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax and Import Duty on iPhone X

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone X : This is the era of mobile...
16 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: This is the...
16 hours ago
Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan Infinix Zero X Pro price...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Esra Bilgic is ‘deeply saddened’ at the death of ‘Ertugrul’ Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey

Esra Bilgiç, a renowned Turkish actress, says she is'saddened' by the death...
Lata Mangeshkar
8 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, ‘Marginal improvement’ in condition

Lata Mangeshkar's fans have been praying for her recovery for several weeks....
Public reacts to Quetta Gladiators official anthem, ft. Shahid Afridi and Ushna Shah
14 mins ago
Public reacts to Quetta Gladiators official anthem, ft. Shahid Afridi and Ushna Shah

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem “Shaan-e-Pakistan” for the upcoming...
Deepika Padukone
16 mins ago
Watch Deepika Padukone gives a sweet kiss to Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa appear in Gehraiyaan,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement