Usman Mukhtar Opens Up About His Love Affair With Naimal Khawar

Pakistani actor, Usman Mukhtar who rose to prominence with his TV debut in Anaa shared his bonding with co-actor Naimal Khawar.

In a recent interview, Usman talked about his on-screen relationship. He said, “Naimal and I never had that kind of a dynamic. We were always like siblings… people think we met on the set of Anaa, but we’ve known each other much longer than that. We never thought of things that way. I think it’s a compliment on our performance on screen and being able to portray that chemistry very well.“

While talking about their awkward on-set moment Usman revealed, “Sometimes I would get angry, because people would come up, like this aunty, she came up to me and said, ‘Beta, are you okay?’ I said yes and she replied saying, ‘Izzah [referring to Naimal’s character] is getting married to Hamza [Ali Abbasi]’ and I told her I was very happy about it, but people think of the on-screen relationship as a reality.”