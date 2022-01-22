Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 09:00 pm

Usman Mukhtar Opens Up About His Love Affair With Naimal Khawar

Usman Mukhtar

Usman Mukhtar Opens Up About His Love Affair With Naimal Khawar

Pakistani actor, Usman Mukhtar who rose to prominence with his TV debut in Anaa shared his bonding with co-actor Naimal Khawar.

In a recent interview, Usman talked about his on-screen relationship. He said, “Naimal and I never had that kind of dynamic. We were always like siblings… people think we met on the set of Anaa, but we’ve known each other much longer than that. We never thought of things that way. I think it’s a compliment on our performance on screen and being able to portray that chemistry very well.

While talking about their awkward on-set moment Usman revealed, “Sometimes I would get angry, because people would come up, like this aunty, she came up to me and said, ‘Beta, are you okay?’ I said yes and she replied saying, ‘Izzah [referring to Naimal’s character] is getting married to Hamza [Ali Abbasi]’ and I told her I was very happy about it, but people think of the on-screen relationship as a reality.

