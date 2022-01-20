Vicky Kaushal listens Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song as he gets stuck in traffic

Vicky Kaushal listens Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song as he gets stuck in traffic

Vicky Kaushal, the Bollywood hunk, is an enthusiastic social media user who frequently treats followers with breathtaking pictures and offers interesting details about his professional life.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who is presently preparing for his forthcoming yet-to-be-titled production in Indore with Sara Ali Khan, recently shared a glimpse of his morning jam routine while he was on his way to the shoot.

The Raazi actor shared a sun-kissed video of himself while sitting in a car on his Instagram storey. The actor, who appears to be detained in traffic, used the chance to share his favourite Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song with his fans.

While listening to the soulful ballad Saanson Ki Mala Pe, the Sardar Udham actor wore a grey t-shirt, a cap, and a fashionable pair of sunglasses.

He labelled the photo “morning jam.” Take a peek at it right here.