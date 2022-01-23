Virat Kohli didn’t leave captaincy but was forced to do so, says Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli was compelled to step down as captain of the Indian team, according to former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Kohli declared last year that he would step down as India’s T20I captain following the conclusion of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

He was then relieved of his ODI captaincy as well, with Rohit Sharma taking over. Kohli revealed last week that he will be standing down as captain of the Test team after seven years in the position.

“Virat didn’t leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron? He is a great guy and a cricketer,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

“Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow.

“He plays a lot with his bottom hand and I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble. I think he’s gonna come out of this. He should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone. Just forgive everybody and keep moving.”

In terms of India’s future Test captain, Akhtar predicted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would make a wise choice.

“I know BCCI will make a smart decision regarding this,” he added.