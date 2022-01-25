Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

25th Jan, 2022. 12:18 pm

Virtuoso keeps Afghan music alive despite Taliban ban

AFP News Agency

25th Jan, 2022. 12:18 pm
afghan music

LONDON, – Homayoun Sakhi closes his eyes and runs his fingers along the long neck of his wooden instrument encrusted with mother-of-pearl.

“I feel like I have my Afghanistan in my hand,” says Sakhi, one of the world’s most renowned performers on the country’s national instrument, the rubab.

He is jet-lagged after flying in from California to perform at London’s Barbican concert hall to raise funds for emergency medicine and education in his homeland.

Along with the growing humanitarian crisis, Afghanistan’s rich musical culture is under threat as the Taliban have banned music since their return to power last year.

Widely shared videos have shown them smashing and burning instruments. Musicians have fled the country.

“Right now we don’t have music in Afghanistan,” says Sakhi.

“It’s really difficult because there’s no concerts, there’s no music, and (for musicians) it’s very difficult to be without any money and without a job.

“That’s why they’re trying to go somewhere to play.”

The Taliban clampdown is a repeat of the hardliners’ previous time in power between 1996 and 2001, when they banned music as sinful, under a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The rubab dates back thousands of years and has enjoyed a revival thanks to Sakhi, who is known as a musical innovator and has developed a more modern playing style.

BBC Music Magazine called him “one of the greatest performers” on the instrument.

Born in Kabul, he left Afghanistan with his family in 1992, in the chaotic aftermath of the Soviet withdrawal, moving to Pakistan.

He later settled in Fremont, California, which is known for its large Afghan community, and has launched an academy teaching the rubab.

“Each time I’m playing, I’m home, I feel like I’m in Afghanistan”, he says.

 

– ‘Cannot ban this’ –

 

Music including pop was allowed a free rein during the past two decades in Afghanistan, with local television even showing a “Pop Idol” talent contest equivalent.

But following the Taliban’s return to power, traditional Afghan music now relies on devotees overseas.

The “Songs of Hope” concert at the Barbican last Saturday was organised by Afghanistan International TV.

The London-based channel was set up by Volant media company, which also runs a Persian-language channel for Iranians.

It will screen a documentary about the concert in March.

In the first half, Sakhi plays classical Afghan pieces, followed by folk music that gets the audience clapping along.

He performs with UK-based virtuoso Shahbaz Hussain on tabla and Iranian musician Adib Rostami on the kamancheh, a bowed string instrument.

“I had the idea to do the concert — that was the only thing I can do as a musician”, said Rostami, who is also a multimedia journalist at Volant and organised the event.

“As we know, now the music is banned in Afghanistan — they cannot ban this from the people around the world.”

“We have to try as musicians, as music lovers, to find a way to keep this cultural heritage for the future”.

The current situation for musicians under the Taliban is “back in the 1990s”, he says.

“Again, you cannot be a musician in Afghanistan.

“As far as I know, most of the musicians… are trying to get out of the country.”

A group of students and teachers from a national music school in Kabul arrived as refugees in Portugal in December, after the Taliban’s takeover earlier last year.

Afghanistan’s first all-female orchestra, Zohra, set up in 2016 and named after a Persian goddess of music, has moved to Qatar.

Read More

2 hours ago
Yemen's internet returns after air strike causes four-day blackout

SANAA - Internet services returned to Yemen on Tuesday after a four-day...
2 hours ago
Japanese SDF member on aid mission to COVID-free Tonga tests positive, 21 others in quarantine

TOKYO - A member of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) unit that was...
2 hours ago
Afghan police arrest 7 criminals in western Nimroz province

ZARANJ, Afghanistan - Police in the western Nimroz province have arrested seven...
2 hours ago
China eyes high quality growth in patent, trademark works

BEIJING - China will emphasize roles of patent and trademark examination during...
2 hours ago
UN experts land in Peru to help clean up oil spill

LIMA - A team of UN experts on environmental disasters arrived in...
13 hours ago
Two killed as Sudanese demand justice for post-coup crackdown victims

KHARTOUM, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese gathered to demand justice Monday for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari body-shaming
1 min ago
Hiba Bukhari gets vocal about her transformation & demands a stop to body shaming

Actress Hiba Bukhari, who got married to co-star Arez Ahmed this month,...
pcb
2 mins ago
PCB ensures safe and secure tour for visiting team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are in talks with...
ericsson
9 mins ago
Ericsson profits soar despite China trouble

STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson on Tuesday said its net profit soared...
18 mins ago
LHC declines petition against closure of marriage halls amid rising Covid cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined the petition of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement