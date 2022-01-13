Vivo Flying Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Specs

The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid out of the phone to take pictures from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

Read more: IPHONE 14 Max Specs revealed: Rise in Price expected in 4 model

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail

Advertisement General

Design Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Advertisement

Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Advertisement

Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.84” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media Advertisement Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software Advertisement Operating System ANDROID 12

Advertisement Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Advertisement Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Advertisement

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup. Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail Advertisement This phone includes a 200 MP back camera, among other notable features, characteristics, and entertainment possibilities. It boasts a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display as far as the display is concerned. This allows you to watch any video with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. For the Vivo aficionados. This handset becomes a lot of fun for them because it has a long-lasting battery, an attractive display, and fantastic specs.