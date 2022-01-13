Vivo Flying Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Specs

The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid out of the phone to take pictures from a distance.
This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.
Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail
Design
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.84”
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|Pixel Density
|410 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS7
Media
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|64MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES v52
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|6900MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.
This phone includes a 200 MP back camera, among other notable features, characteristics, and entertainment possibilities. It boasts a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display as far as the display is concerned. This allows you to watch any video with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. For the Vivo aficionados. This handset becomes a lot of fun for them because it has a long-lasting battery, an attractive display, and fantastic specs.