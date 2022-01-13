Vivo Flying Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Specs

The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid out of the phone to take pictures from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail

General

Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.84”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7

Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12
Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail

This phone includes a 200 MP back camera, among other notable features, characteristics, and entertainment possibilities. It boasts a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display as far as the display is concerned. This allows you to watch any video with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. For the Vivo aficionados. This handset becomes a lot of fun for them because it has a long-lasting battery, an attractive display, and fantastic specs.

