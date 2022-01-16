Votes from abroad

The historic Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021, meant to enable overseas Pakistanis, in prescribed manner, subject to secrecy and security, to exercise their right to vote during general elections in Pakistan has been well received by many quarters in the country – barring the Opposition, and has been widely appreciated as a positive step. However, there are a number of challenges in implementing the law. Firstly the law could not win bi-partisan support in the parliament. While 221 members voted for 203 voted against the bill indicating a sharp split in the parliament. The bill is also quite vague and does not specify who and how overseas Pakistanis will cast their votes. Apparently, the government wants the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to devise a suitable system of voting by Overseas Pakistanis. The ball is now squarely in the court of the ECP and the government wants a quick response from ECP for they believe that PTI enjoys overwhelming support among Overseas Pakistani voters which total around 9 million scattered around the globe.

Pakistan is not the only country to allow overseas citizens to vote. There are 43 other countries but unlike Pakistan their regulation clearly defines who can vote and who can’t. Pakistan has allowed people with dual nationality to vote in General Elections. This requires further clarification for a number of overseas Pakistanis interviewed argue that those who have surrendered their Pakistani nationality and have made a deliberate choice to renounce their Pakistani nationality and become loyal citizens of another state should not get the right to vote. Though all of them are excited about getting the voting rights, they are skeptical about its implementation by 2023. The government could consider learning from the views expressed by the interviewees.

While the ECP is busy formulating a policy for the overseas Pakistanis Bol News arranged a video interview with some overseas Pakistanis and put following questions to them:

Questions

How excited are you about getting voting rights in general elections to be held in 2023?

Do you think the Pakistan Origin Card holders who have surrendered their Pakistani nationality and have made a deliberate choice to renounce their Pakistani nationality and become loyal citizens of another state should also get the voting rights?

Do you think those Pakistanis with dual nationality who have taken an oath of allegiance to another state also should claim eligibility for voting in their country of birth?

Don’t you think only those overseas Pakistanis who have retained their citizenship, pay taxes here and do not have divided loyalties should be given the right to vote in the next general elections?

What about those Pakistanis laborers working in the Arab countries for they may not be allowed to cast vote and even if they are allowed they may not be able to use Electronic Voting Machine?

How do you sum up your views?

Dr Murtuza Arif

Leading Gastroenterologist – Houston, Texas, US

I am quite excited about the voting rights for overseas Pakistanis but remain skeptical about its implementation by 2023.

No, only those who have retained Pakistani citizenship should be allowed to vote. Maintaining Pakistani identity is far more important and meaningful than mere Pakistani origin by birth.

Dual nationality Pakistanis should be eligible to vote. People often question the loyalty of overseas Pakistanis. We are unjustly criticized for being opinionated without knowing the ground realities or experiencing the hardships suffered by our fellow citizens back home. This may be true to some extent but our patriotism and loyalty for our homeland is second to none.

Any overseas Pakistani with valid citizenship should have the right to vote.

Pakistani consulates all over the world should make all arrangements to facilitate maximum participation by overseas Pakistanis. But at the end of the day, it is an individual effort to go out and cast your vote. Even in Pakistan, despite public holiday on election day, a lot of people would rather sleep than stand in line for voting

Overseas Pakistanis may not be physically in Pakistan but their hearts beat with the nation. Giving them voting right is an acknowledgement of their contributions and gives them a sense of belonging. This is now our responsibility to participate in the electoral process when the times comes. Every vote counts!

Dr. Ovais Zubair

MD, Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Springfield, Missouri, US

I am very happy that Pakistan still values its overseas population.

A number of us have surrendered our Pakistani nationality and opted to become citizens of another state, but that certainly does not mean that we have abandoned our country of birth. I think one can be patriotic to two different countries. Patriotism means love and devotion to one’s country. I love the US because of the opportunities it has provided to me and I love Pakistan because it’s the country of my forefathers, country of birth and my childhood memories – childhood memories are the sweetest memories of the past.

3&4- Again, I am happy that Pakistan values its overseas population and has extended voting rights to them. However, as a matter of principle, I think one should only be allowed to vote in the country where they reside and pay, taxes, even if they have dual nationality. If you are neither residing nor paying taxes in Pakistan then you basically don’t have a dog in the fight. I think it will be unfair to allow a large population of people to influence the outcome of an election that in no way shape or form affects their lives.

It will be very unfair and unfortunate if these hard-working individuals who have sacrificed so much for their families and their country are somehow disenfranchised. They are the backbone of Pakistan and have kept the country afloat with their hard work and constant flow of remittance. For those who cannot use Electronic Voting Machine other options like mail in voting or in person voting in Pakistani Embassies and consulates should be considered.

Giving overseas Pakistanis right to vote is indeed an acknowledgement of their contributions which given them a sense of belonging.

Saad Moheet

Executive in the Oil & Gas industry – Chicago, US

Honestly, I’m excited because for the majority of my adulthood I’ve lived overseas. The entire duration of when I’ve been eligible to vote in Pakistan – I wasn’t there. That doesn’t mean I’m immune to what’s happening in Pakistan and don’t care. I still have family, assets, and visit the country. I do believe I should have a say in the future of the country especially since I have capital in the country in the form of long term investments. Let me ask you a question; as a large shareholder in a company wouldn’t you want to vote in that same company’s future?

Yes, because at the time of their surrender they might not have had the option to maintain dual nationality and additionally there was no deliberateness in the action. For example, I surrendered my dual nationality at birth – An option wasn’t provided to me. I was born a US citizen to Pakistani citizens and I lived in Pakistan for a large duration of my life. I have lifelong ties to the country but voting concerns or restrictions never dictated the course of my life.

Yes, I vote in US elections since it is the country of my birth. In fact, I think I’m a more educated and informed voter relative to local voters since I am aware of the impacts of different systems of government and see the benefits of voting in elections large and small. I don’t think most local Pakistani voters have that same level of trust in the electoral system of Pakistan just yet. By including overseas Pakistanis you will market support and buy-in from a community that is less jaded by the history of corruption and unjust elections.

Why don’t we focus on the people who don’t pay taxes? You have Pakistanis who have retained their citizenship, but never pay taxes that benefit the country- they will vote in the next general election won’t they? I’m just asking why we are persecuting Pakistanis who left their country for higher education, better opportunities, but yet still want to be a part of the future of their country. At the end of the day regardless of where overseas Pakistanis have gone- Pakistan is just as much their country as the people who chose to stay.

Absolutely – since most of this population is going to return to Pakistan and sends back considerable amounts of their income to Pakistan. We can provide them with the same access that is given to them in Pakistan at a reasonable cost. It’s about creating equity right? An overseas Pakistani doctor in the US (who is less likely to return) and an overseas Pakistani day laborer in the UAE (who is more likely to return) should both be able to do the same things in an informed manner. In America, voting suppression was a way to hold back the black vote. If a person can hold a job, feed themselves, and take care of a family – I’m fairly certain they can figure out a voting machine. It’s not rocket science!

Im really excited about this change! I want to become more involved and informed with what’s happening in Pakistan. Pakistan is in my veins and will forever be a part of my life. I don’t take this responsibility and ability to vote lightly – and am grateful to the current administration for putting us on this course.

Syed Zaheed Hasan

Executive Secretary, Oasis Energy Co. L.L.C., Oman

General Elections provide the means for the citizens of a country to participate in the formation of their representative government through their vote. It is a basic tenet and a hallmark of modern democracies. It is a right that has been achieved by humanity through a long struggle, fought all over the world and spread over centuries. It is still a work in progress as many people throughout the world still do not have this right and tyrants rule over them. So yes, I am very excited about getting the right to vote as an expat working in the Middle East in the upcoming elections of 2023.

Not at all. Dual nationals, in my opinion, should not be allowed to vote in their country of origin. The reason is simple: their allegiance has changed to the country of their residence. They live there, work there, pay their taxes there, and vote there. They are most likely unaware of the issues faced by ordinary Pakistanis. Dual nationals already enjoy many perks, such as the Origin Card, through which they can enter the country without a visa; they are allowed to own property, etc. Voting rights are reserved for those who live in the country on a permanent basis and leave only to work.Voting gives the citizenry the right to choose their representatives to form a government so that they can solve the problems facing them as Pakistanis. Dual nationals do not have that kind of stake.

Not at all.Giving voting rights to dual nationals borders on absurdity. I personally am against dual nationality. You can be faithful to only one place, especially in scenarios where you have to make hard choices such as war, espionage, etc.

True, because they are Pakistanis, the government they make affects their daily lives. Their stakes are tied to the country.

The labourers are Pakistanis. It is just their profession. There is no discrimination between them or anyone else. It is the job of the government to ensure that they are facilitated in every way possible to exercise their rights. It is not necessary that only electronic voting machines should be used. Postal ballots are also a choice and are used by many advanced nations, such as the United States. If the government wants the overseas Pakistanis to participate in the general elections, then it has to ensure that all those who want to can participate and none are disenfranchised, and that the procedure is fair, transparent, and free. Otherwise, the whole exercise is marred by malafide.

General elections provide an opportunity for the masses to choose their representatives and the subsequent government. It enables the government of the people, by the people, for the people. It is the best solution so far that humanity has evolved, through many trials and errors, for self-governance. It is also the best way of governance. The key, though, is that the election process should be fair, free, and transparent. The winner gets the mandate and thus is able to form a legitimate government. Overseas Pakistanis, who are Pakistani only, should be able to participate in the elections. Measures should be adopted by the government and the Election Commission to ensure that all who want to participate do get to participate in a fair, free, and transparent way. Dual nationals should not be allowed to vote as they do not have the same stake in the country or are affected by the policies made by the government thus formed.

Farhan Amir

Senior Executive – Oil & Gas industry, Texas, US

This is a big step in the right direction. It’s important to be inclusive of all voices in and outside the country. Overseas Pakistanis often have had the opportunity to reflect deeply on the issues and can potentially help carve a more optimized path for the country.

2, 3 & 4- This sounds like some may want to exclude some of the voices. It’s important to hear all voices, even those that may have surrendered their nationality. It could be for reasons that are an issue for many others. Also this could also be for local laws etc. and we should not hold this against them.

They are the backbone of all the remittances coming into Pakistan and help keep the country afloat. They should if anything be given priority to participate and the process should be made easier for them. Generally Pakistanis abroad of all walks still love their country deeply. It pains them to see mis-governance more than others as many may know what “good looks like”. Not just some TV anchor or other Media Member’s thoughts. Many have gone to other countries, educated in fields that can help carve a better future for Pakistan. Yet with the lack of meritocracy or due to other hurdles may not have been utilized in any way in Pakistan.

It is essential to realize that the lack of planning and misgovernance of decades cannot be addressed and rectified in a few years. There is need for a strategic change management approach. But the media has fed into this environment of immediate results. How silly!

Yasmeen Alam

Entrepreneur & Wellness Coach Austin, Texas

I am actually quite excited. I have not voted these last few elections. In fact the last time I voted was when the country voted Benazir to power the first time in 1988. It’s good to be able to vote again!

We still have roots in Pakistan & a huge stake in its success. The Pakistani diaspora, professionals & entrepreneurs are working every single day to project a softer & favorable image of Pakistan. So I totally disagree with the notion that overseas Pakistanis are less engaged or do not have the best interests of the country in their hearts. On the contrary we bring a fresh perspective to the political conversation. We will multiply & magnify the voices of our sisters back in Pakistan fighting for women’s rights and a liberal, inclusive democracy.

As I have just said, I think all overseas Pakistanis want the country to prosper & are playing their part in whatever capacity they can.

I think not allowing them to vote is a grave injustice. They are probably the hardest working overseas Pakistanis. I really have immense respect for them. They are selfless and in many cases living in dire conditions to keep their families & communities in Pakistan in comfort.

5&6- I think Pakistan is at a juncture where we need all hands on deck. Inclusivity and tolerance will be the key to our success. Pakistan has suffered from brain drain for a very long time. We need to invite some of our best & brightest to jump into the political discourse again and reverse the brain drain. Voting rights is a step in the right direction.

Tariq Usmani

Entrepreneur, Mississauga, Canada

Oversees Pakistanis are an essential part of the country. They are not only excited to vote, but they also believe that they have been valued by the decision to allow them to vote from abroad.

Pakistan origin card holders are not only foreign citizens, but also citizens of Pakistan, as the 1973 constitution granted them the right to dual nationality, and they are as loyal to Pakistan as Pakistani residents. All Pakistani citizens living abroad have the legal right to exercise their democratic rights.

3&4- Overseas Pakistanis are paying high taxes to the country where they are residing, why they will pay taxes in Pakistan. But since they are helping Pakistan economy through foreign remittance and investment where they pay all the taxes. So they must get the right to vote.

The question doesn’t arise as the labourers in Arab countries are the citizens of Pakistan and have the equal rights according to the constitution of 1973, hence should be provided with the same opportunity to cast their votes from the country of their residence. Illiterate and corrupt leaders and politicians in Pakistan are scared of giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis as they have no control over them hence making as issue of so called Electronic Voting Machines, EVM is not rocket science, I would say that anyone who can answer mobile phone can use EVM machines.

Giving overseas Pakistanis right to vote is indeed a good decision and Imran Khan deserves solid commendation.

Bina Hasan

Fashion designer and entrepreneur, Dallas, Texas, US

Very excited that my vote will matter

Absolutely, people of Pakistani origin in the US have family in Pakistan. They regularly remit funds in the millions of dollars. They should definitely have a say on how the country is run.

Why not? People always express affinity for their country of birth. President Clinton’s (Irish American) efforts were integral to achieving peace in Northern Ireland.

All Overseas Pakistani should have the right to vote in Pakistan. Just like Jews of any nationality have the “Right to Return” to Israel.

They should be allowed to vote at the Consulate or Embassy.