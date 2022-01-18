Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media as complaints to the Dutch authorities go unheeded.

Since 2018, he has been using foul and abusive language against a multitude of female Pakistani journalists. The list is long but some of the affected women include Naseem Zehra, Mona Khan, Javeria Siddiqui, Shiffa Yosufzai, Anum Sheikh, Cynthia Ritchie, Fariha Idrees, Gharida Farooqui and Maleeha Hashmi.

Waqass Goraya has been using offensive language of the worst kind against women media persons including repeatedly calling them names. His unabated fallacious campaign snugly laced with explicit words targeted at the women could not be stopped despite complaints to the relevant authorities of Netherlands as well as Twitter. Since 2018 he is abusing me and other female journalists of Pakistan bt sadly @GeorgeSalama @Jawaherabh @Paraga @karahinesley @nickpickles @verified didn't take any action. — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) January 14, 2022

He did not even refrain from running a vile campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife.

A few days ago Sukkur Press Club expressed concern over the increasing trend of harassment of female journalists on social media. “The increasing incidents of harassment are reprehensible,” said the press club in a statement.

In a statement, Vice President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Lala Asad Pathan also highlighted the women’s harassment by Waqass Goraya seeking from the federal government to take action against him.

This is the first time or perhaps the last time a Woman Journalist is harassed by this paid foreign backed WhatsApp. Let’s discuss them and know other characters too https://t.co/FALBmAgKUO https://t.co/BQi5tGaZKc — Addy (@adnanminhas91) January 9, 2022

Unfortunately, social media is generally being misused by many to fan hatred and extremism. It is feared that if this trend keeps going on without any check then state authorities might use them as a reason to ban social media, which will ultimately curb the freedom of speech.

