Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 03:44 pm

Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger Waqass Ahmad Goraya. Image: File

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media as complaints to the Dutch authorities go unheeded.

Since 2018, he has been using foul and abusive language against a multitude of female Pakistani journalists. The list is long but some of the affected women include Naseem Zehra, Mona Khan, Javeria Siddiqui, Shiffa Yosufzai, Anum Sheikh, Cynthia Ritchie, Fariha Idrees, Gharida Farooqui and Maleeha Hashmi.

Waqass Goraya has been using offensive language of the worst kind against women media persons including repeatedly calling them names. His unabated fallacious campaign snugly laced with explicit words targeted at the women could not be stopped despite complaints to the relevant authorities of Netherlands as well as Twitter.

He did not even refrain from running a vile campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife.

A few days ago Sukkur Press Club expressed concern over the increasing trend of harassment of female journalists on social media. “The increasing incidents of harassment are reprehensible,” said the press club in a statement.

In a statement, Vice President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Lala Asad Pathan also highlighted the women’s harassment by Waqass Goraya seeking from the federal government to take action against him.

Unfortunately, social media is generally being misused by many to fan hatred and extremism. It is feared that if this trend keeps going on without any check then state authorities might use them as a reason to ban social media, which will ultimately curb the freedom of speech.

