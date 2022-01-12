Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 06:17 pm

Watch: 180 million-year-old “sea dragon” fossil discovered by scientists

Joe Davis and the Rutland Wildlife Trust discovered the dinosaur remains at Rutland Water Nature Reserve in Leicestershire while draining the reservoir in February 2021, and it has been named one of the "greatest discoveries" in UK palaeontology.

sea dragon

Scientists find a 180 million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ dinosaur fossil in Leicestershire.

They were amazed to witness an ancient sea dragon, as the Ichthyosaurus is known, that had been found by Mary Anning in the nineteenth century. Ancient animals roamed the earth around 250 million years ago before being wiped out 90 million years ago.

Read more: Strange new species of dinosaur had armour unlike anything seen before

In Britain, the massive fossil is one of the most complete examples of its sort ever discovered.

A palaeontologist involved with the discovery, Dr Dean Lomax, stated, “Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK.”

He added, “It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history.”

Here is the link of the video:

