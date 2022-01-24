Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:24 pm

Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:24 pm
gulab jamun

We’ve seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and Maggi to Fanta omlettes. You’ll have to brace yourself for this one, though. The internet has gone crazy over a video of a man cooking gulab jamun pakodas.

Gulab jamun pakodas are being sold on the street, and a food blogger named Bhawna sampled them and posted a video on her Instagram feed, Delhi Tummy. Do not miss her reaction to the strange mixture.

Read more: People are missing mouth watering street food amid coronavirus lockdown

The street food vendor made the pakodas by mixing a complete box of gulab jamuns into the batter. He smothered each piece in pakoda batter before deep-frying it in hot oil. Bhawna’s reaction after tasting the food was disgust. She didn’t like the dish and even threw the leftovers in the trash.

Here’s the link to the viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhawna 💫 (@delhi_tummy)

The video had 4.1 million views after it was put online. The food blogger’s opinion was shared by netizens who were similarly disgusted by the strange dish.

Here are the responses of netizens to the viral clip:

Read More

2 hours ago
Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets 'Real Lovebirds'

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to...
3 hours ago
Watch: Bride Dodging Varmala Like the Matrix in Hilarious Video

On social media, a video of a bride taunting the husband during...
3 hours ago
Pregnant woman Rescued by Shimla police while stranded in the snow

Police officers in Himachal Pradesh assisted a pregnant mother in safely delivering...
4 hours ago
Netizens love the little girl dance to Pushpa's song 'Srivalli' with her father

Pablo and his daughter Veronica, internet celebrities who have been delighting social...
5 hours ago
Chand Nawab's Hilarious Report on Karachi Dust Storm ‘Patle Log Udd Sakte Hai’

Chand Nawab is the Pakistani reporter whose video went viral after he...
3 days ago
Mallak Faisal, Pakistan's first skater figure

Mallak Faisal is Pakistan's first figure skater. She is motivated to make...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Katrina Kaif
8 mins ago
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s honeymoon pictures?

Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made...
Aishwarya Rai
8 mins ago
Iconic Aishwarya Rai in her teenage days!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994...
CBSE Result 2022
11 mins ago
CBSE Result 2022: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 to be released?

The CBSE Result 2022 to be released soon on the official website....
12 mins ago
Kanye West & Julia Fox opt for denim look for Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West has made to headlines yet again when looked dapper to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement