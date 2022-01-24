Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We’ve seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and Maggi to Fanta omlettes. You’ll have to brace yourself for this one, though. The internet has gone crazy over a video of a man cooking gulab jamun pakodas.

Gulab jamun pakodas are being sold on the street, and a food blogger named Bhawna sampled them and posted a video on her Instagram feed, Delhi Tummy. Do not miss her reaction to the strange mixture.

Read more: People are missing mouth watering street food amid coronavirus lockdown

The street food vendor made the pakodas by mixing a complete box of gulab jamuns into the batter. He smothered each piece in pakoda batter before deep-frying it in hot oil. Bhawna’s reaction after tasting the food was disgust. She didn’t like the dish and even threw the leftovers in the trash.

Here’s the link to the viral video:

The video had 4.1 million views after it was put online. The food blogger’s opinion was shared by netizens who were similarly disgusted by the strange dish.

