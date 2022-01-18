Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 02:51 pm

WATCH: Aiman Khan’s baby Amal earns cheers during on-stage singing

Aiman Khan daughter Amal

The most adored little baby of actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt is winning the hearts of the netizens with her amazing singing skills.

A video of little Amal is doing rounds all over social media as she broke into Frozen track Let It Go at a recent wedding.

The two-year-old, who was seen wearing black attire, has inherited her parents’ flair as she grabbed the attention on stage to sing with the mic and also garnered applause from the guests and family members.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Previously at one of aunt Minal’s wedding festivities, when the two families sat together to listen to a music band perform live, Amal got on to the stage and shook a leg on the beat of the tracks.

Also Read: Aiman and Minal are enjoying their cousin’s wedding in full swing

On the other hand, the twin sisters, Aiman and Minal, also had whale of a time at a family gathering with their spouses and other family members.

They were seen singing songs at the and left the fans awestruck. Not only this, but actor Muneeb Butt was also caught on camera cheerfully carolling along with the performers.

Watch the video here:

