Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 02:49 pm

Watch: Highlights of Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari’s mesmerizing reception

Saboor Aly looks stunning on her big day. Image: Instagram

What a beautiful night it was for Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony that left the fans awestruck. The fairytale ceremony was concluded with the reception event last night.

The Parizaad actress decided to keep her reception attire a bit unwonted and she looked like a princess out from Disney in her ice green embellished sheath gown.

Read more: Netizens label Ali Anari and Saboor Aly ‘DESPERATE COUPLE’ after kissing pictures Go Viral

Saboor and Ali made a lovely couple together and the videos from the event last night have been loved by their fans.

The couple could be seen dancing, cutting the cake, relishing the moments together in the glimpses from the night.

A number of fraternity members joined the celebrity couple to adorn their event and to wish them all the luck for their future life.

Read more: Kinza Hashmi’s HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video from Saboor Aly’s Shendi Goes VIral

Let’s have a look at the highlights from the night:

