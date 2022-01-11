Watch: Highlights of Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari’s mesmerizing reception

What a beautiful night it was for Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony that left the fans awestruck. The fairytale ceremony was concluded with the reception event last night.

The Parizaad actress decided to keep her reception attire a bit unwonted and she looked like a princess out from Disney in her ice green embellished sheath gown.

Saboor and Ali made a lovely couple together and the videos from the event last night have been loved by their fans.

The couple could be seen dancing, cutting the cake, relishing the moments together in the glimpses from the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

A number of fraternity members joined the celebrity couple to adorn their event and to wish them all the luck for their future life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

Let’s have a look at the highlights from the night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)