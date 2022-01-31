WATCH VIDEO: Dog Run Over By Audi. Bengaluru Man Arrested

A horrific video from Bengaluru, which shows an Audi running over a dog, has sparked widespread indignation and calls for harsh punishment for the man driving the car.

A police report was made two days after the event (on January 26) in South Bengaluru’s Jayanagar. According to authorities, the culprit, Adhi, 23, has been arrested. He is the grandson of a major Bengaluru businessman.

The CCTV clip, which has also been circulated on social media by some animal rights advocates, shows three stray dogs lying on the road. A white Audi suddenly appears in the frame.

The automobile approaches one of the dogs gently and suddenly accelerates. In the frightening video, the driver appears to be purposely aiming for the dog. The CCTV footage was captured around 5:15 p.m. on January 26.

“We discovered a missing street dog who had been missing for two days. We then went on the hunt for him. We learned about the heinous act thanks to a CCTV camera. When we arrived at the location, we discovered his body laying there “explained Badri, a local.

He took the dog’s body to a veterinarian for a post-mortem.

The offender was arrested in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty Act of 1960 and the Indian Penal Code of 1860. More information was not immediately forthcoming from senior police officers.

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana took to Twitter to express her outrage at the incident: “Is the automobile seized? Is he a licenced driver? Was he under the influence of drugs or alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station, but no action was taken. Is there any action being taken?”

“It’s quite obvious from the video what occured – Let’s see if action will be taken against him or the Govt will yield under pressure because he has pals in high places (sic),” she added in another post.

“Concerning the occurrence in Jayanagar 1st block, a police report has been registered with Siddapura Police Station, and a FIR has been filed. FIR 0021/2022. The situation is currently being investigated (sic) “Responding to requests for action, the Animal Welfare Helpline tweeted.