Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:58 pm

WATCH VIDEO: Dog Run Over By Audi. Bengaluru Man Arrested

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:58 pm
Dog Run Over By Audi

WATCH VIDEO: Dog Run Over By Audi. Bengaluru Man

A horrific video from Bengaluru, which shows an Audi running over a dog, has sparked widespread indignation and calls for harsh punishment for the man driving the car.
A police report was made two days after the event (on January 26) in South Bengaluru’s Jayanagar. According to authorities, the culprit, Adhi, 23, has been arrested. He is the grandson of a major Bengaluru businessman.

The CCTV clip, which has also been circulated on social media by some animal rights advocates, shows three stray dogs lying on the road. A white Audi suddenly appears in the frame.

The automobile approaches one of the dogs gently and suddenly accelerates. In the frightening video, the driver appears to be purposely aiming for the dog. The CCTV footage was captured around 5:15 p.m. on January 26.

“We discovered a missing street dog who had been missing for two days. We then went on the hunt for him. We learned about the heinous act thanks to a CCTV camera. When we arrived at the location, we discovered his body laying there “explained Badri, a local.

He took the dog’s body to a veterinarian for a post-mortem.

Advertisements by
The offender was arrested in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty Act of 1960 and the Indian Penal Code of 1860. More information was not immediately forthcoming from senior police officers.

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana took to Twitter to express her outrage at the incident: “Is the automobile seized? Is he a licenced driver? Was he under the influence of drugs or alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station, but no action was taken. Is there any action being taken?”

“It’s quite obvious from the video what occured – Let’s see if action will be taken against him or the Govt will yield under pressure because he has pals in high places (sic),” she added in another post.

Comments
“Concerning the occurrence in Jayanagar 1st block, a police report has been registered with Siddapura Police Station, and a FIR has been filed. FIR 0021/2022. The situation is currently being investigated (sic) “Responding to requests for action, the Animal Welfare Helpline tweeted.

Read More

51 mins ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United will replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson in PSL 2022

PSL 7: After Paul Stirling will leave Islamabad United for international duty...
56 mins ago
Bilawal refuses to accept Gillani’s resignation

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has refused to accept...
58 mins ago
Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky

The "Diamonds" singer and superstar Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first baby...
1 hour ago
Balochistan’s sea areas to be divided into seven zones to stop illegal trawlers

750km sea areas of Balochistan would be divided into seven zones so...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton is a mirror image of here her mother in old photograph

As Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mother, celebrates her 67th birthday, an old...
2 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom wants to get back with her

After Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols, Lamar Odom is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Japanese fighter plane
6 mins ago
Japanese fighter Jet Vanishes From Radar Shortly After Takeoff

The Japanese military announced on Monday that it was looking for a...
Tejasswi Prakash
7 mins ago
Karan, Tejasswi Prakash gives Romeo, Juliet vibes as he visits her at home

On Monday, actor Karan Kundrra paid a visit to his girlfriend, actress,...
Terrifying Video
13 mins ago
WATCH Terrifying Video | Mysterious sea creature with glowing eyes chases fisherman

A terrifying video that has gone viral on social media shows an...
Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar
32 mins ago
‘Babar Azam: I mean what a technique. What an amazing technique’, says Brett Lee

Many former cricketers and passionate cricket fans have praised Babar Azam's superb...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600