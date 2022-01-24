Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:36 am

WATCH VIDEO: Old Couple Kisses While Working Out Together

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:36 am
Old couple kisses

WATCH VIDEO: Old couple kisses while working out together

We have an extremely adorable video in today’s dose of comforting stuff. As a result, a video of an elderly couple kissing while working out has gone viral on the internet. It was posted on Instagram by the Good News Movement page and has already received 1.4 million views.

An elderly couple can be seen exercising on a pull-up bar in the now-viral video. Their pull-ups were simply perfect. Both of them had balanced themselves on the equipment with amazing precision and had stolen several kisses while working out. Isn’t he adorable?

The caption of the post reads, “The couple who works out together, stays together.”

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the couple’s adorable antics. Some even praised their upper-body strength.

“Could we talk about her upper body strength, AMAZING!!” a user said.

Another user commented, “They set the barbell high for other couples. Glad their marriage worked out.”

Check the comments here:

