WATCH: Why Aiman Khan supports early marriages?

Actress Aiman Khan is a true supporter of marriage and suggested all the actresses to get married as soon as possible.

In a recent interview with host Wajahat Rauf, the mommy of one was asked to comment on whether all actresses should get married early because of a lack of suitable guys to which she replied, “Yes, they should get married. When it is time, get married yar.”

The actress went on to casually add, “I think the longer you take to get married, it just doesn’t happen then… I mean, there are so many actresses who are still unmarried.”

Aiman Khan got married to actor Muneeb Butt in the year 2018 when she was just 20. They both share a two-year-old daughter together.

Also, her twin sister Minal Khan tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram last year in September