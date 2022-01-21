WCLA, Auqaf department conserving Hazrat Mian Mir’s shrine in Lahore

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Auqaf department have started the conservation work on the Shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir in the city.

The project had been funded by the Auqaf department that appointed WCLA as the executing agency. The conservation and uplift of the entire complex including the Shrine will be carried out with an amount of Rs. 49.25 million whereas the work will be completed in 2023 by WCLA.

WCLA and the Auqaf department involved various stakeholders before starting the conservation of this Shrine, who studied the documentation of the site and gave their inputs on the process.

According to details by WCLA (executing agency) officials, the works to be done on the site include the restoration and uplift of the external boundary walls, consolidation of walls of the complex, lime plaster on the internal side of the structures, roof treatment of the main Shrine, conservation of the mosque in this complex (next to the Shrine), provision of Sama Hall ( Qawali), up-gradation of the Langar Khana and toilets and conservation of the library inside this complex.

The Director Conservation and Planning WCLA Najam Usaqib said, “We started the work in November 2021 by documenting the Shrine and its surrounding areas inside the complex through the 3D laser scanner. We managed to get all the details of the structures through electronically scanning them. This was done for the first time in Pakistan that the Shrine was documented through a 3D laser scanner. Mapping of the structures and details of the works to be done were listed down in consultation with various experts. The work will be completed by 2023.”

Najam added that an improved drainage system will be provided at the Shrine for the zairin (pilgrims).

“Plinth protection will be ensured and the water facility will be removed from its present location and would be relocated with proper design and drainage system so that it does not damage the foundations and any structure. A water filtration plant will be installed there inside the Shrine for the benefit of the locals and zairin who go there. Restrooms proposal near ablution area has been given so that water ingress is avoided. The existing railing around the Shrine will be changed with marble,’’ Najam explained.

The Director-General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, “It is an honour for WCLA that Auqaf Department has assigned the conservation of Shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir to WCLA. Our team has started the work on this Shrine and there will surely be a marked difference in it after the work is completed. Auqaf Department has chosen WCLA as the executing agency for other shrines as well in Lahore and outside Lahore.”