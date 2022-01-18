We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there is a high possibility of the opposition parties’ working together if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance agrees to his party’s strategy of bringing a no-confidence motion in the parliament.

“All parties have to play their role. We have to dislodge the government, no matter what the number of the marches,” he said in response to the question of the PPP and PDM’s long marches could join together.

Chairman Bilawal said that our reservation regarding the prices of essential commodities being multiplied due to the mini-budget has been proved correct. Pakistan had already been facing an economic crisis before the mini-budget, which has now led to a historic price hike, unemployment and poverty, he maintained.

He said that the people are being crushed under the burden of inflation. The PPP has already decided that it will take to the streets against this incompetent government and will start the long march from Karachi on February 27, he said. He also said the PPP can never resort to undemocratic practices.

“My demand from the first day was to bring a no-confidence motion against this government. The government should be dislodged through democratic means,” Bilawal said adding that we will pass through the constituencies of their MNAs and allies and show them the demand of the people, which is to be liberated from the tyranny of this ‘Naya Pakistan’.

He said that whenever the PPP has launched a long march against the incumbent government, the latter has been harmed.

For Bilawal, the bill regarding the State Bank of Pakistan was bulldozed around midnight, counting was not done, our amendments were not heard, he said. This was the biggest economic attack on the country in its history, he added.

The PPP chairman said he feared that after this legislation, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was not answerable to the government, parliament, judiciary and the people. Rather, it will be run on the dictation of international financial institutions, he said. The account of our defence budget will be in the state bank and the government, parliament or the judiciary will have no control over it.

“Our defence expenditure would be for the world to see and the nuclear programme will be threatened. This government has attacked our economic sovereignty and democratic liberties,” Bilawal said.

Regarding the presidential system, he said that history is witness to the fact that our country has been dismembered under this system.

He stressed that the constitution of the Quaid-e-Awam has given a federal, democratic and parliamentary Islamic republic to the nation. There is no space for a presidential system in the constitution, he said.

Talking about the presidential system, Bilawal Zardari said it is an effort to distract the people from the price-hike, unemployment, poverty and agricultural crisis. The PPP has always maintained the respect of the country in the international community, he said.

He recalled that during the Salala incident, we had discontinued the NATO supply and demanded an apology from the United States. For the first time in history, a superpower had apologised to an elected government and its people, he maintained.

“The people always come first for a true, elected government of the people as was the case with Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari,” he said adding that the PPP’s government in the future will follow the same precedent.

“The people have responded enthusiastically to our calls in South Punjab, KP and other places. The attendance at the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the greatest in history,” he said.

Bilawal stated that the first phase of the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the referendum against the ruling government. All the opposition parties outperformed the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in the elections, he said.