What celebrities are up to in 2022?
It’s been a few days into 2022 and the celebrities have already started making the most of the new year.
Let’s have a look at the activities of our favourite celebreties in the new year.
Iqra Aziz:
The cute stunning actress Iqra has been relishing her time in the new year with her baby boy Kabir Hussain.
The actress took to her Instagram and shared cute pictures with her little bundle of joy.
Ayesha Omar:
The stylish diva has been enjoying and relaxing her time out somewhere at a mesmerising spot on earth.
Omar shared the picture with a caption, “January mood”.
Mawra Hocane:
The star was spotted having some good family time with her parents in Islamabad.
She took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from the lunch table along with her parents.
Saboor Aly:
The actress has been busy in her wedding ceremony and keeping fans updated about the events going on.
The cute couple in the town has been winning hearts with their adorable pictures and videos from the events.