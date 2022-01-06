What celebrities are up to in 2022?

Celebrities have been making most of 2022. Image: Instagram

It’s been a few days into 2022 and the celebrities have already started making the most of the new year.

Let’s have a look at the activities of our favourite celebreties in the new year.

Iqra Aziz:

The cute stunning actress Iqra has been relishing her time in the new year with her baby boy Kabir Hussain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

The actress took to her Instagram and shared cute pictures with her little bundle of joy.

Ayesha Omar:

The stylish diva has been enjoying and relaxing her time out somewhere at a mesmerising spot on earth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Omar shared the picture with a caption, “January mood”.

Mawra Hocane:

The star was spotted having some good family time with her parents in Islamabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

She took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from the lunch table along with her parents.

Saboor Aly:

The actress has been busy in her wedding ceremony and keeping fans updated about the events going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

The cute couple in the town has been winning hearts with their adorable pictures and videos from the events.