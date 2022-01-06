What celebrities are up to in 2022?

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 04:40 pm

Celebrities have been making most of 2022. Image: Instagram

It’s been a few days into 2022 and the celebrities have already started making the most of the new year.

Let’s have a look at the activities of our favourite celebreties in the new year.

Iqra Aziz:

The cute stunning actress Iqra has been relishing her time in the new year with her baby boy Kabir Hussain.

Read more: Parizaad Is Taking over Twitter Trends for all the right reasons

The actress took to her Instagram and shared cute pictures with her little bundle of joy.

Ayesha Omar:

The stylish diva has been enjoying and relaxing her time out somewhere at a mesmerising spot on earth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Omar shared the picture with a caption, “January mood”.

Mawra Hocane:

The star was spotted having some good family time with her parents in Islamabad.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

She took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from the lunch table along with her parents.

Read more: Katrina Kaif Flaunts Sabyasachi Mangalsutra With Denim Shorts

Saboor Aly:

The actress has been busy in her wedding ceremony and keeping fans updated about the events going on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

The cute couple in the town has been winning hearts with their adorable pictures and videos from the events.

Read More

8 mins ago
I Felt like being Groped by Ali Zafar; Meesha Shafi tells court

Once more the feud between Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar brings new...
21 mins ago
Series 'And Just Like That' do not want to associate with Chris Noth

Chris Noth has been facing quite a lot of backlash. After a...
1 hour ago
Drama serial Sang-e-Mah is not releasing on 7th January

Sang-e-Mah, one of the most anticipated drama serials of 2022, has been...
1 hour ago
Mehwish Hayat turns a year older today

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and stunning actress Mehwish Hayat has turned a year older...
2 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar to play a role of police officer opposite Ushna Shah in a new crime thriller

After the fame of dramas Sinf e Aahan and Hum Kahan Ke...
2 hours ago
Grammy Awards postponed for the second time in a row

Musicians and fans around the world were disheartened after the 64th Grammy...