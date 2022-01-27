Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:34 am

WhatsApp for iOS Allows to Pause Voice Message Recording, New Focus Mode

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:34 am
The iOS version of WhatsApp now allows you to pause and resume recording audio messages while it’s running. Users can now preview their voice message recordings before sending them to their friends and family via the recently launched voice message preview tool. Focus mode, which is part of iOS 15, is now supported in the new version of WhatsApp. Currently, only a small number of iPhone users can take advantage of the new features, but that number will grow in the coming weeks as more people become eligible.

WhatsApp for iOS version 22.5.75 has made it possible for iPhone users to pause and resume recording audio messages while using the instant messaging app. The dynamic pause and resume buttons take the place of the previous stop button, which was introduced in December as part of the voice message preview feature.

Swipe up to lock your voice recording and then hit the pause and resume keys to test out the new WhatsApp voice messaging experience.

Voice message recordings were initially discovered to be pauseable in October of last year. However, WhatsApp users had not been able to access it until today.

WhatsApp for Android users are still unable to pause and resume their voice message recordings, despite the new experience being available to iPhone consumers.

According to Gadgets 360, even though WhatsApp’s new audio recording feature is only available to some users, those who are still using the older version of the app are now getting it. This indicates that the server-side update is taking effect.

WhatsApp has taken another step toward improving the audio message experience by allowing users to pause and resume their recordings. Meta, a firm owned by Facebook parent Meta, has previously introduced voice message capabilities such as playing speed and waveforms.

The Focus Mode is the second feature added to the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS. If you don’t want to be bothered by notifications from random people, you can opt to receive messages from certain people.

When you receive a new message in WhatsApp for iOS, you’ll now see a picture of the group or person you’re talking to along with the notice. People who send you direct messages on Twitter can now view your profile picture as well. Earlier this month, WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp beta tracker, also discovered it. Additionally, the feature is only available to iOS 15 and later users.

On your iPhone, you can download the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store. Devices running iOS 10 and later are supported by the app’s features. It also takes up 212.6 megabytes of disc space.

 

