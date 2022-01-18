Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:51 pm

Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he was sleeping has gone viral. The amusing prank video has racked up millions of views and hundreds of likes on social media.

When the wife enters the room, the husband is comfortably resting on the bed, as seen in the video. She holds a dead fish in her palm and uses it to stroke her husband’s cheeks and lips, giving him the impression that it is her. His wife can be heard giggling in the background as he realises he has been pranked. The footage was also posted on Instagram on a page called “hepgul5”.

The video has become popular. Many people laughed at the message, while others said they would have been upset if they had been in the husband’s shoes.

 

