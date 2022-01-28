Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
28th Jan, 2022. 07:22 pm

Wordle answer today? Wordle 223’s 5 letter solution for 28 January

28th Jan, 2022. 07:22 pm
Wordle answer today? Wordle 223’s 5 letter solution for 28 January

What is Wordle?

Wordle is everywhere and impossible to ignore, especially if you spend some time at all on Twitter. Have you seen posts with yellow, green, and grey boxes? That is, indeed, Wordle. Even Jimmy Fallon  is playing Wordle! But… what on earth is Wordle? We’re delighted you inquired.
  • It is the player’s goal to correctly identify the secret word in six attempts by following a series of clues.
  • If any of your letters are highlighted as green, that means that you’ve got the right letter in the right place.
  • If any of the letters are highlighted as yellow, that means that those letters are in the word, but they’re currently in the wrong place.
  • Finally, if any of your letters are highlighted as grey, it means that those letters aren’t included anywhere in the secret word.

What is today’s Wordle?

The Wordle for 28 January 2022 is “PERKY”.

What does “perky” mean?

The word “mount” has a number of possible meanings.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “perky” as “happy and full of energy.”

 

