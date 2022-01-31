Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:30 am

Yasir Nawaz’s ‘Chakkar’ will hit theaters this Eid

Actor Yasir Nawaz has finally released the first look of his upcoming production and starrer Chakkar.

The actor has announced a while ago that the new venture would be a thriller with leads like Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer.

Read more: Yasir Nawaz’s shifting the gears towards making his first Sindhi Film.

The teaser is out now on social media and it looks like a promising one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Nawaz (@itsyasirnawaz)


The fans took no time to shower their wishes for Yasir’s upcoming thriller.

The film will hit the theaters this Eid ul Fitr and the fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Read more: Yasir Nawaz announces that he will no longer be directing

Chakkar will be Yasir’s 4th film in the industry.

Previously, the actor has given hits like Wrong No., Wrong No. 2, Mehrunisa We Lub U.

