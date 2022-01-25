Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

25th Jan, 2022. 11:41 am

Yemen’s internet returns after air strike causes four-day blackout

AFP News Agency

25th Jan, 2022. 11:41 am
yemen

SANAA – Internet services returned to Yemen on Tuesday after a four-day outage caused by deadly coalition air strikes that marked a dramatic uptick in the seven-year war.

Web monitor NetBlocks said internet was “being restored” in the country and AFP correspondents in the capital Sanaa and port city Hodeida reported they were back online shortly after midnight.

“Connectivity collapsed after a series of deadly airstrikes. The incident severely limited independent media and human rights monitoring efforts,” NetBlocks said.

An air raid by the Saudi-led coalition targeted a telecoms facility in Hodeida late on Thursday in an attack that was blamed for knocking out the internet nationwide. At least three children playing nearby were killed.

The strike coincided with an attack on a prison in rebel-held Saada which left at least 70 people dead and wounded more than 100 more. The Saudi-led coalition denied bombing the prison.

The internet outage affected emergency operations after the strikes, where rescuers scrabbled through the rubble for survivors and the hospitals in Saada were overwhelmed.

They followed a deadly drone-and-missile assault by Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels on the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, which drew international condemnation and threats of reprisals.

Two more rebel missiles were intercepted over the city on Monday. The UAE is part of the coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Read More

34 mins ago
UN experts land in Peru to help clean up oil spill

LIMA - A team of UN experts on environmental disasters arrived in...
11 hours ago
Two killed as Sudanese demand justice for post-coup crackdown victims

KHARTOUM, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese gathered to demand justice Monday for...
11 hours ago
Lebanon and IMF begin talks on rescue package

BEIRUT, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - Lebanese officials began much-delayed talks with the International Monetary...
11 hours ago
Syria under Western fire at UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - Western powers lined up at the United...
14 hours ago
NATO bolsters eastern flank as fears mount over Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - NATO said Monday it was sending jets...
15 hours ago
Ethiopia slams WHO chief at an international meet

GENEVA, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - An Ethiopian ambassador slammed the World Health...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

japanese sdf
8 mins ago
Japanese SDF member on aid mission to COVID-free Tonga tests positive, 21 others in quarantine

TOKYO - A member of Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) unit that was...
Evelyn Sharma breastfeeding trolls
10 mins ago
Evelyn Sharma responds to backlash on breastfeeding pictures: ‘It’s beautiful. Why be shy?’

A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has been the...
Afghan
13 mins ago
Afghan police arrest 7 criminals in western Nimroz province

ZARANJ, Afghanistan - Police in the western Nimroz province have arrested seven...
china eyes
25 mins ago
China eyes high quality growth in patent, trademark works

BEIJING - China will emphasize roles of patent and trademark examination during...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement