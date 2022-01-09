Zong signs MoU to power DHA Bahawalpur with 4G connectivity

Zong 4G, has entered into a partnership with DHA Bahawalpur to power the latter with its 4G connectivity, a statement said on Saturday.

Under the agreement, Zong will provide complete network coverage in DHA Bahawalpur, while playing a key role in future digital developments with its innovative ESS solutions towards Smart Homes for DHA Bahawalpur, it added.

“We’re pleased to have joined hands with DHA Bahawalpur to effectively meet the project’s connectivity needs,” Zong’s official spokesperson said.

“Our partnership with DHA will enable the residents to access our best-in-class 4G services with an unmatched digital experience,” he added.

“Joining hands with the country’s leading cellular and digital services provider is a major step towards the development of this mega project,” DHA Bahawalpur project director Brig Basharat Ali said.

“The partnership gives us the confidence that we are offering our residents the best of connectivity they can have in and around the premises,” he added.

With over 14000 towers Zong is equipped to provide the best communication services and customised solutions for the development of current and future residential developments.

DHA Bahawalpur is a leading lifestyle value addition at the important junction of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. The project is contouring the concept of premier community lifestyle and has become the epitome of developing and creating residencies and communities for the diverse populous.

Zong 4G is working directly with corporate clients across the country to develop a digital environment for them, bringing bespoke solutions to disrupt everyday processes, and new techniques to solve both basic and complicated issues.