Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

$1.053bn from IMF received, says State Bank of Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:32 pm

Pakistan receives $1.053 billion from the IMF on Friday. Image: File

The State Bank of Pakistan said on Friday that it had received $1.053 billion from the International Monetary Fund after the successful completion of 6th review of Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for Pakistan.

“Following the successful completion of the 6th review of the IMF program, #SBP has received the next tranche of $1.053 billion,” the State Bank tweeted.

Read more: Govt accepted IMF’s unacceptable terms, says Sherry Rehman

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday had approved 6th tranche of EFF programme for Pakistan.

The IMF mission led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo had held virtual discussions during October 4–November 18, 2021 in the context of the 2021 Article IV consultations and the sixth review of the authorities’ reform program supported by the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff had reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review under the EFF, however the agreement was subject to approval by the Executive Board, following the implementation of prior actions, notably on fiscal and institutional reforms.

Read more: IMF will only support a ‘comprehensive programme’ for Lebanon: Georgieva

It is pertinent to mention here that the fund had approved $6 billion, three year loan facility for Pakistan back in July 2019 to help resuscitate the country’s ailing economy.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Full bench formed to hear plea seeking annulment of provincial ombudsman’s appointment  

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has constituted a...
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan joins world leaders at Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

BEIJING: On Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan joined world leaders at...
2 hours ago
Court seeks further arguments on petition challenging freezing of Nawaz’s assets

An accountability court in Lahore on Friday sought further arguments on an...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry prescribes 'inner work' for employee’s mental health

Prince Harry is emphasizing the benefits of meditation and exercise to counteract job...
2 hours ago
Security forces kill three terrorists during clearance operation in Ketch

Security forces have killed 3 terrorists during clearance operation in Ketch, two...
2 hours ago
James Blunt 'hilarious interview' with BBC Breakfast has left fans amused

Fans have branded James Blunt a "legend" following his "hilarious interview." The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit
10 mins ago
Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit

Ayesha Omar is one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz...
PSL Points Table 2022
22 mins ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi:  Check the...
Bella Hadid
25 mins ago
Bella Hadid is the new Queen of TikTok

Bella Hadid can officially add TikTok devotee to her widespread portfolio of...
Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures
26 mins ago
Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures

Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600