10 terrorists killed during IBO in Hoshab

10 terrorists were killed by Security Forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Hoshab, Balochistan.

Important commander Asif alias Mukkesh was also among dead.

These terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in the province. Cache of arms & ammunition recovered from terrorist hideout

On February 3 2022, the security forces have killed 13 terrorists during operations in Naushki and Panjgur in Balochistan, the media wing of the Pakistani military reported on Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki last night, the security forces carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists’ hiding in the areas.”

The statement added that in Naushki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists bringing the tally to nine. ISPR said four brave soldiers embraced martyrdom including an officer while repulsing this attack.

In Panjgur, the security forces operation is underway to eliminate fleeing terrorists. The media wing said four terrorists have so far been killed in Panjgur while at least four/five are encircled by security forces. During intense fighting, three soldiers embraced shahadat and four got injured.

As per the initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India, ISPR said.