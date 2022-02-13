Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

17th Feb, 2022. 01:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

13 killed after falling down well in India

AFP News Agency

17th Feb, 2022. 01:00 pm
deaths in india

NEW DELHI – Thirteen women and girls died after accidentally falling down a well during marriage celebrations in northern India, police said Thursday.

The victims were sitting on an iron slab covering the well on Wednesday when it gave way, senior police officer Akhil Kumar told reporters in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh state.

District magistrate S. Rajalingam said the well was old and could not take the weight of those sitting on the covering.

“The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris,” he said.

The women and children had gathered to take part in a marriage ritual in their village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “heart-wrenching”.

“The local administration is involved in all possible help,” he tweeted.

Indian weddings are often grand affairs with huge numbers of guests and lavish ceremonies that run for several days.

In 2017, 24 wedding revellers were killed in the northwestern state of Rajasthan when a wall crashed down on them during a storm.

Read More

22 mins ago
Australian unemployment rate stable despite COVID-19 outbreaks

CANBERRA - The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday published labor...
29 mins ago
Torrential rain kills 55 in a Brazilian tourist town

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil - At least 55 people were killed in devastating flash...
35 mins ago
Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

PARIS - European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after...
39 mins ago
Another vaccine for children approved in Australia

CANBERRA - Australia's medical regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on...
49 mins ago
G20 finance leaders' meeting begins with Ukraine warning

JAKARTA - Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations began...
10 hours ago
Additional records in the Bob Saget death investigation are being withheld by a judge

A Florida judge granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday, preventing the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

hamas
4 mins ago
Australia to list Hamas as terror group

SYDNEY - Australia said Thursday it would list the whole of Palestinian...
quake
12 mins ago
Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday caused...
UN chief
17 mins ago
UN chief denounces abuse by national and foreign forces in CAR

UNITED NATIONS, United States - The UN chief has denounced abuses by...
19 mins ago
PM Imran Khan launches Scholarship Complaint Portal for students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Scholarship Complaint Portal for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600