2.5m children to be vaccinated during the Anti-Polio campaign in Balochistan

QUETTA: A five-day Anti Polio campaign was inaugurated in Balochistan on Friday that will be commenced across the province from Monday 28th February.

Secretary Health Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch inaugurated a five-day polio campaign in Balochistan and a seven-day polio campaign in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Chaman.

During the inauguration ceremony, Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Coordinator Hameedullah Nasar, Chief Executive Officer Children’s Hospital Dr. Habib Babar, Assistant Professor Children’s Hospital Doctor Ataullah Bizenjo and other UN Organizations representatives were present.

Secretary Health Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, while talking to media, said that a target has been set to vaccinate around 2.5 million children during the polio campaign. More than 10,000 teams will take part in the polio campaign.

“The role of parents, political circles, scholars, and administration is very important in the fight against polio. With positive thinking, attitudes, and support, the polio campaign can be successful,” he said.

He further said that the Child Immunization Program is a significant pillar of the efforts to eradicate polio. “We are not only trying to provide adequate resources for immunization of children against the disease, but also to increase coverage in remote areas”.

The polio vaccination coverage has been increased by more than 97% in every campaign across the province. The poliovirus can target children who are deprived of the polio vaccine.

Secretary Health Noor-ul-Haq Baloch also appealed to denying parents to give essential polio drops to their children so that the virus could be completely eradicated.