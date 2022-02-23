Simultaneous development of 23 hospitals first time in history: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the government is simultaneously building 23 hospitals in the province for the first time in history.

She chaired a meeting to review progress on the upgradation of Mianwali district headqaurters (DHQ) hospital and the establishment of a 200-bed mother and child facility there as well as a mother and child block at a public hospital in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan.

Special secretaries including Saleha Saeed and Dr Asif Tufail, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, chief architect C&W, DG Khan Medical College principal, and senior officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the health minister said, “We are closely monitoring the progress of these projects. As per the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, we will provide services to citizens at their doorstep.”

She added that for the first time in history, the government is simultaneously developing 23 hospitals in Punjab including seven modern mother and child hospitals.

All mother and child hospitals will be empaneled in the Naya Pakistan Sehat cards, she said.

Dr Rashid expressed that the premeir and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to give top-quality health facilities to mothers and children.

She assured all necessary health services will be provided in the mother and child health facilities.