26-carat diamond worth over Rs 1 crore found by a brick kiln operator

A brick kiln worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district was stunned a few weeks ago when he unearthed a 26.11-carat diamond in a shallow mine.

It’s impossible to predict how swiftly one’s life will change! According to a PTI report, Panna’s diamond officer, Ravi Patel, said the expensive stone may fetch up to Rs 1.20 crore at auction.

Sushil Shukla, a resident of Kishoreganj in Panna, and his buddies discovered the diamond in a mine near Krishna Kalyanpur, and they hit gold. The stone will be auctioned off in a few days, with the proceeds going to the miner after royalties and taxes are removed.

Shukla said, “I will use the money that I get after the diamond auction to set up a business,” expressing hope that the stone will sell for more than Rs 1.2 crore.

Officials claim that the Panna area, located 380 kilometres from the state capital of Bhopal, has diamond reserves worth 12 lakh carats.