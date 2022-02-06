30 more deaths, 4,874 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Thirty more deaths and 4,874 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to the statistics issued by the NCOC, 56,051 tests were conducted last day while positivity ratio remained 8.69 per cent. 1,681 people are still in critical care.

