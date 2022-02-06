30 more deaths, 4,874 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Thirty more deaths and 4,874 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.
According to the statistics issued by the NCOC, 56,051 tests were conducted last day while positivity ratio remained 8.69 per cent. 1,681 people are still in critical care.
So far, 184,073,883 vaccines have been administered in the country, while during the last 24 hours 1,740,554 vaccines have been administered.
The Sindh capital is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases as it reported a positivity percentage of 21.79 per cent, the Sindh health department had confirmed on January 31.
As many as 1,599 corona cases were reported all over the province during the ongoing fifth wave – of which 1,109 cases were reported from Karachi. Meanwhile, nine people had lost their lives. The provincial health department had said that 438 corona patients were admitted to different hospitals of the province, while 385 of them were in serious conditions with 25 on ventilators.
