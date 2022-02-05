Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm
5-day long anti-polio drive to begin in Punjab from Feb 28

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, a five-day anti-polio campaign in 36 districts of Punjab will commence from February 28.

The government has set a target of vaccinating 22 million children up to the age of five years across the province, deploying more than 150,000 polio workers during the upcoming drive that will continue till March 4.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign, at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The Chief Secretary directed the provincial authorities to make the campaign a success, saying “The country must be made polio-free for the health and future of our children.” He said that for the complete eradication of polio, everyone needs to continue working with the national spirit.

Read more: 2.5m children to be vaccinated during the Anti-Polio campaign in Balochistan

The Chief Secretary also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the health department, administration, and police in the anti-polio drive.

The Secretary of Health gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting. He said that the coverage rate in the anti-polio campaign completed in the nine districts of the province in January was over 100 percent as 7.2 million children were vaccinated against the target of 7.1 million.

He said that effective government measures and hard work of the staff have yielded positive results and no case of polio has been reported in Punjab for the last 14 months.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary Health, Special Secretary Specialized Health and officials concerned while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

